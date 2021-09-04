Advertisement

Lexington Police investigate overnight shooting

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in downtown Lexington.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in downtown Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.

It happened downtown near the intersection of Short and Mill streets around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.

According to police, two people got into an argument when one pulled a gun and started firing.

The shooter hit the other man and a bystander. Both are expected to recover.

The suspect is still at large.

