Lexington Police investigate overnight shooting
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Lexington.
It happened downtown near the intersection of Short and Mill streets around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
According to police, two people got into an argument when one pulled a gun and started firing.
The shooter hit the other man and a bystander. Both are expected to recover.
The suspect is still at large.
