Mercer County rolls to a 58-12 win over Anderson County

Mercer County improves to 2-1 overall and will host Danville next Friday
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It didn’t take long for Mercer County to put numbers on the scoreboard in the Titans 58-12 win at Anderson County on Friday.

After recovering a muffed reception on the opening kickoff of the game, the Titans turned it into six early points to take a 7-0 lead. Mercer County would extend that lead to 23-0 by the end of the first quarter.

With the win, Mercer County improves to 2-1 overall and will host Danville next Friday. Anderson County is now 0-3 and will try to end its losing streak next week at home against Breckinridge County.

