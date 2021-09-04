Advertisement

One dead in Lexington crash

The crash happened early Saturday morning.
The crash happened early Saturday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person died after a crash on I-75 South in Lexington.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, near the Man o’ War exit of the interstate.

According to police, a car crashed and caught fire. Other than that, few details are known about exactly what happened.

A crash reconstruction unit spent hours investigating the scene.

The coroner has yet to confirm the victim’s name as of now.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire
Police say were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a...
Man dies after Lexington shooting
Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
Kentucky Children’s Hospital says it’s seeing an increase in Covid cases in children under...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Former Cincinnati Red Johnny Bench attends a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and...
Reds legend tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in downtown Lexington.
Lexington Police investigate overnight shooting
For the unvaccinated, the CDC suggests getting COVID tested before and after a trip.
CDC urges unvaccinated travelers to stay home this Labor Day weekend
Boyle Co. blasts Pulaski Co. 60-29.
Boyle County blasts Pulaski County 60-29
Sayre defeated Frankfort on Friday in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bourbon Bowl in Paris, 32-24.
Sayre turns back Frankfort, 32-24