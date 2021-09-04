One dead in Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person died after a crash on I-75 South in Lexington.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, near the Man o’ War exit of the interstate.

According to police, a car crashed and caught fire. Other than that, few details are known about exactly what happened.

A crash reconstruction unit spent hours investigating the scene.

The coroner has yet to confirm the victim’s name as of now.

