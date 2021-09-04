One dead in Lexington crash
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person died after a crash on I-75 South in Lexington.
It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, near the Man o’ War exit of the interstate.
According to police, a car crashed and caught fire. Other than that, few details are known about exactly what happened.
A crash reconstruction unit spent hours investigating the scene.
The coroner has yet to confirm the victim’s name as of now.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.