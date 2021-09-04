Advertisement

Sayre turns back Frankfort, 32-24

Spartans improve to 3-0
By Steve Moss
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - Sayre held off a late charge from Frankfort on Friday, picking up a 32-24 win, improving to 3-0 on the seaon.

Playing in the first game of the Mingua Beef Jerky Bourbon Bowl at Bourbon Co., the Spartans trailed 8-0 in the second quarter before Cole Pennington hit Dant Bowling for a 17-yard score to make it 8-7 Frankfort.

Just before the half, Sayre’s Caleb Kern scored from two yards out and it was 17-8 Spartans at the half.

Frankfort managed to keep pace and in the fourth quarter, Sam Davis found John Thomas Gilbert on a short scoring pass to cut the lead to 32-22. Frankfort converted on the two-point try and it was 32-24.

The ensuing on-side kick was recovered by Sayre and the Spartans held on for the win.

For their efforts, Sayre picked up the school’s first trophy of the Chad Pennington era as winners of the Mingua Beef Jerky Bourbon Bowl.

Sayre hosts Dayton next week.

Frankfort (2-1) will travel to Doss.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire
Police say were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a...
Man dies after Lexington shooting
Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
Kentucky Children’s Hospital says it’s seeing an increase in Covid cases in children under...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Christian Richard Martin
Former Kentucky pilot sentenced to life in prison for murdering neighbors

Latest News

Douglass Hand
Douglass cruises again over Lafayette 50-0
Boyle Co. blasts Pulaski Co. 60-29.
Boyle County blasts Pulaski County 60-29
Mercer County improves to 2-1 overall and will host Danville next Friday
Mercer County rolls to a 58-12 win over Anderson County
Woodford County football has started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2012
Woodford County wins big over Dunbar, 62-12