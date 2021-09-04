Sayre turns back Frankfort, 32-24

Paris, Ky. (WKYT) - Sayre held off a late charge from Frankfort on Friday, picking up a 32-24 win, improving to 3-0 on the seaon.

Playing in the first game of the Mingua Beef Jerky Bourbon Bowl at Bourbon Co., the Spartans trailed 8-0 in the second quarter before Cole Pennington hit Dant Bowling for a 17-yard score to make it 8-7 Frankfort.

Just before the half, Sayre’s Caleb Kern scored from two yards out and it was 17-8 Spartans at the half.

Frankfort managed to keep pace and in the fourth quarter, Sam Davis found John Thomas Gilbert on a short scoring pass to cut the lead to 32-22. Frankfort converted on the two-point try and it was 32-24.

The ensuing on-side kick was recovered by Sayre and the Spartans held on for the win.

For their efforts, Sayre picked up the school’s first trophy of the Chad Pennington era as winners of the Mingua Beef Jerky Bourbon Bowl.

Sayre hosts Dayton next week.

Frankfort (2-1) will travel to Doss.

