Advertisement

Woodford County wins big over Dunbar, 62-12

Woodford County football has started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2012
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford County football has started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2012 after defeating Dunbar 62-12 on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets scored twice in the final minutes of the second quarter to take a 42-12 lead at the half. In the second half, Woodford’s defense held strong, while the offense added twenty additional points.

Woodford County will travel to Tates Creek next week. Dunbar drops to 1-2 overall and will host Federick Douglass next Friday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire
Police say were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a...
Man dies after Lexington shooting
Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road
Kentucky Children’s Hospital says it’s seeing an increase in Covid cases in children under...
Kentucky Children’s Hospital at full capacity due to COVID-19, other respiratory illnesses
Christian Richard Martin
Former Kentucky pilot sentenced to life in prison for murdering neighbors

Latest News

Douglass Hand
Douglass cruises again over Lafayette 50-0
Boyle Co. blasts Pulaski Co. 60-29.
Boyle County blasts Pulaski County 60-29
Mercer County improves to 2-1 overall and will host Danville next Friday
Mercer County rolls to a 58-12 win over Anderson County
Sayre defeated Frankfort on Friday in the Mingua Beef Jerky Bourbon Bowl in Paris, 32-24.
Sayre turns back Frankfort, 32-24