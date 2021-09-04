Woodford County wins big over Dunbar, 62-12

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford County football has started the season 3-0 for the first time since 2012 after defeating Dunbar 62-12 on Friday.

The Yellow Jackets scored twice in the final minutes of the second quarter to take a 42-12 lead at the half. In the second half, Woodford’s defense held strong, while the offense added twenty additional points.

Woodford County will travel to Tates Creek next week. Dunbar drops to 1-2 overall and will host Federick Douglass next Friday.

