Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall feel continues this week ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been a dreary end to the weekend, but nicer weather arrives for Labor Day and continues through the rest of the week ahead.

Scattered showers will remain around our region through this evening, moving off to the east-southeast. Fortunately for parts of the Bluegrass region, the rain will move out sooner. However, eastern and southeastern Kentucky areas could still see a few light showers remain around through parts of tonight before completely clearing out. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side as we fall through the 60s tonight, with some patchy fog forming overnight.

As we begin our Labor Day, patchy dense fog will be around for many regions but will clear reasonably quickly once the sun rises. Temperatures will start the day on the cooler side in the upper-50s and lower-60s. Mostly sunny skies will be around throughout the day with a few clouds mixed in at times, but northerly winds will continue to hold on, keeping a Fall-feel around. Highs on Monday are expected only to reach the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Our dry stretch continues throughout Tuesday, with another day of highs in the lower-80s. However, late Tuesday and Wednesday, another cold front will dive in from the north, providing only scattered showers across our region. Once this cold front passes on Wednesday, another dry stretch will last through the rest of the week and into the beginning of next weekend. This cold front will also help cool temperatures back into the 70s for the latter half of the week, which will be nearly 10 degrees below our average for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.