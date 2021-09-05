Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rainy Sunday before a beautiful Labor Day

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning! We are off to a rainy start across most of the Commonwealth. Just the kind of weather that makes you want to not leave your bed. Temps are in the 60s and will increase into the low to mid-70s into the day. Heavier showers are likely earlier on in the day and by lunchtime, the showers should be light and scattered. Additionally, by sunset, the rain should completely move on out of our area and we will be left with some lingering clouds. Overnight the clouds should dissipate.

As we get into Monday, our Labor Day holiday, temps will drop into the 50s with some fog in the valleys of eastern Kentucky. Abundant sunshine will be on tap for the unofficial last day of summer and highs will hang around 80 degrees. Tuesday will be similar to Monday with temps a few degrees warmer. Another cold front will push through later Tuesday evening into early Wednesday. This could give us the potential to see some showers into Wednesday and will bring temps back down into the low to mid-70s. A few evenings could even get down to the low 50s. I would not be surprised to see an upper 40 sprinkled in there. The end of the week looks nice with sunshine and the fall-like feel reigns on.

I hope you all have a great day and a fun Labor Day:)

