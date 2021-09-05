Advertisement

Badie helps Missouri run past Central Michigan, 34-24

The Tigers visit Kentucky on September 11 for a 7:30 kickoff at Kroger Field.
Missouri running back Elijah Young runs along the sideline for a touchdown during the third...
Missouri running back Elijah Young runs along the sideline for a touchdown during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Central Michigan, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - Tyler Badie ran for 185 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, and Connor Bazelak threw for 257 yards and two scores, as Missouri beat Central Michigan 34-24 on Saturday.

Elijah Young also had a touchdown run for the Tigers, who didn’t put the game away until late in the fourth quarter.

Washington transfer Jacob Sirmon threw for 292 yards with a TD and two picks for Central Michigan. Lew Nichols III, the MAC freshman of the year, had 135 yards rushing and a score. Chippewas coach Jim McElwain missed the game after an emergency appendectomy this week.

The Tigers visit Kentucky on September 11 for a 7:30 kickoff at Kroger Field.

