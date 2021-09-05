Coroner: Body pulled from Kentucky River in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Franklin County Coroner says a body has been pulled from the Kentucky River.

According to the coroner, witnesses saw a body of a man near the Benson Boat Ramp just after 12:10 p.m. Saturday.

First responders were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The cause of death is under investigation.

