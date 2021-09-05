Advertisement

Eastern Kentucky edges W. Carolina 31-28, Hewitt with 3 TDs

Parker McKinney was 20-for-28 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown.
EKU beats WCU 31-28.
EKU beats WCU 31-28.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) - Da’Joun Hewitt scored three rushing touchdowns, Patrick Nations kicked a fourth-quarter field goal, and Eastern Kentucky edged Western Carolina 31-28, spoiling the debut of Catamounts coach Kerwin Bell.

Bell’s Catamounts pulled to within three points on a Rogan Wells keeper from the 1 plus a two-point conversion pass with just over three minutes left.

WCU missed a 46-yard field goal attempt to force overtime on its final possession.

Parker McKinney was 20-for-28 passing for 238 yards and a touchdown for the Colonels, who won their first game as members of the newly reconfigured Atlantic Sun Conference.

