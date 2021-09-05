Human trafficking announcements to be aired before Reds games

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The Cincinnati Reds will air public service announcements at Great American Ball Park to raise awareness about human trafficking, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron worked with the Reds to make the announcement.

Yost and Cameron said human trafficking can occur at any time and in any location, the PSA tells baseball fans, and a person may be a victim if they:

Are unable to come and go as they please

Show signs of physical, mental or emotional abuse

Appear submissive, fearful or nervous

The PSA also points baseball fans to the National Human Trafficking Hotline (1-888-373-7888) to make reports

“It’s sad but true: Human trafficking knows no borders,” Yost said.

More information about Ohio Human Trafficking Initiative can be found at ohioattorneygeneral.gov/humantrafficking.

“Kentuckians and Ohioans share a love for America’s pastime, and we are proud to team up with Attorney General Yost and the Reds to raise awareness about human trafficking,” Cameron said. “We need everyone’s eyes to report human trafficking and end this scourge in our communities.”

