Johnson throws 5 TDs, helps JMU rout Morehead State 68-10

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Cole Johnson matched a program record with five touchdown passes, leading second-ranked James Madison in a 68-10 rout of Morehead State on Saturday night in a season opener.

Kaelon Black had 100 yards rushing for the Dukes. Latrele Palmer added 98 yards on the ground with a pair of touchdowns.

The Dukes put up 688 yards of offense and held the Eagles to minus-57 yards rushing.

They also scored a program-best 51 points in the second half. Mark Pappas completed 22 of 41 passes for 243 yards but threw three interceptions for Morehead State.

