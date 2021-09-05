Advertisement

Lexington-based company helps Louisiana with Hurricane Ida recovery

Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power, according to Daley.
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -A Lexington-based company is helping the hard-hit communities of Louisiana recover after Hurricane Katrina.

16 years after Hurricane Katrina and one year after Hurricane Laura, Louisiana is once again picking up the pieces. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power.

“Hurricane Ida was everything it was advertised to be,” says Matt Daley.

Daley is the director of communications and logistics for Emergency Disaster Services, also known as EDS. It’s a Lexington-based company focused on disaster recovery.

“For every truck driver that’s coming here, for every plumber and electrician, all their addresses are in Kentucky,” Daley says.

EDS is supporting power companies by ensuring they have a base camp.  It’s providing showers, a socially distanced dining hall, and a warm meal.

“Our army doesn’t march on its feet, it marches on its stomach,” Daley says. “Part of our mission is to make sure that they have those comforts of home and a cold place to sleep at night so they can head out early morning before the sun gets up and do their job of restoring power.”

Daley says Ida came about a year after Hurricane Laura before many had recovered. It also hit 16 years after Hurricane Katrina.  This caused a silver lining, according to Daley.  He says people remembered the past, headed warnings, and evacuated.

Now, Daley says they could be spending Labor Day weekend seeing what this storm has left behind.

“A lot of people are leaving a hotel room right now and probably traveling in if it’s safe to see whether their house is still standing,” Daley says.

As EDS responds to hurricane damage, they’re continuing to help communities fight COVID-19.  They’re building up monoclonal antibody infusion centers… as well as vaccination and testing sites.

