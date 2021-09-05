Lexington police investigate second deadly crash of Labor Day weekend
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second morning in a row, Lexington police are investigating a deadly crash.
It happened on high street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police say a driver lost control and struck a utility pole, a tree, and a house before coming to a stop.
Crews rushed the driver to the hospital, where he later died.
Police say no one else was in the car.
A reconstruction team is working to figure out what led up to the crash.
The coroner has yet to release the victim’s name.
Saturday morning, another person died after a fiery crash on I-75.
