Lexington police investigate second deadly crash of Labor Day weekend

The coroner has yet to release the victim's name.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second morning in a row, Lexington police are investigating a deadly crash.

It happened on high street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a driver lost control and struck a utility pole, a tree, and a house before coming to a stop.

Crews rushed the driver to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say no one else was in the car.

A reconstruction team is working to figure out what led up to the crash.

Saturday morning, another person died after a fiery crash on I-75.

