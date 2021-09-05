Advertisement

Lexington road closed due to crash

It started when a car hit a fire hydrant around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
It started when a car hit a fire hydrant around 9 p.m. Saturday night.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington road is closed due to an early morning crash.

The closure is near Tates Creek Road, close to the Speedway off New Circle Road.

According to police, a car hit a fire hydrant there around 9:00 p.m. Saturday. They said water started pouring out of the hydrant and rushing down the hill. One officer described it as a waterfall.

The driver is expected to be okay, but the road has taken serious damage.

Police said the stretch could be closed for hours or even days.

Lexington Streets and Roads has taken over the case for now.

Drivers in that area should consider alternate routes.

