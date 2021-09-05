No. 13 Georgetown rolls past Ave Maria 42-10 in opener

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 13 Georgetown beat Ave Maria 42-10 Saturday afternoon in the season opener.

Quarterback Brandon Burgess finished 18/27 for 282 yards and three touchdowns. All three scores came in the first half for a 28-7 lead.

In the second half, Darius Barbour and Tucker Woolum added a pair of rushing scores to ice away the 42-10 win.

The Tigers (1-0) are back in action Saturday at 1:30 at Webber International.

