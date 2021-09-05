Advertisement

One dead, one hospitalized after Rowan County UTV crash

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a side-by-side crashed in Morehead.

According to the Rowan County Coroner, the crash was reported around 11 p.m Saturday on Kentucky 174 west of the Old Haldeman School.

The Coroner said a 39-year-old man had been driving a razor-style UTV when it left the road. He was thrown from the vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

A woman riding in the vehicle with him was also taken to the hospital. She is in a trauma center as of now.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

ROWAN COUNTY AUTHORITIES WORKING A FATAL SIDE-BY-SIDE CRASH. Rowan County 911 received a call at 11:02 pm Saturday...

Posted by Rowan County Coroner's Office on Sunday, September 5, 2021
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened early Saturday morning.
One dead in Lexington crash
The Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Governor Beshear calls Kentucky General Assembly into special session
Monoclonal Antibodies are an IV administered treatment therapies for use in COVID-19 infection...
Ky. teacher treated with monoclonal antibodies after COVID-19 diagnosis
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in downtown Lexington.
Lexington Police investigate overnight shooting
The Jararacacussu is one of the largest venomous snakes in South America, and this small snake...
Snake held at reptile zoo helps with COVID research

Latest News

Native Kentuckian and United States Navy veteran Gregory Heun is the new leader of AMVETS, a...
Parade honors Navy veteran as first Kentucky AMVETS leader
Next Three Days Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rainy Sunday before a beautiful Labor Day
Special session expected to focus on NTI days, educational flexibility
WATCH | Special session expected to focus on NTI days, educational flexibility
Governor Andy Beshear wants lawmakers to consider giving individual schools the ability to take...
Special session expected to focus on NTI days, educational flexibility