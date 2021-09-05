Advertisement

Special session expected to focus on NTI days, educational flexibility

Governor Andy Beshear wants lawmakers to consider giving individual schools the ability to take...
Governor Andy Beshear wants lawmakers to consider giving individual schools the ability to take NTI days, rather than entire districts.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In his news conference Saturday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear emphasized the importance of flexibility for schools amid the surge in COVID-19 cases. Jessica Fletcher of the Prichard Committee echoed that sentiment.

“We know that children learn best in person,” Fletcher said. “But the current situation really calls for more flexibility so that learning can continue virtually during this Delta variant COVID surge.”

Governor Beshear also wants lawmakers to consider giving individual schools the ability to take NTI days, rather than entire districts. But even then, the decision is still complex.

“When a school is trying to make those decisions, they have to decide do we go ahead and use those days and try to teach virtually, like NTI days, or do we take days off?” Said Allison Slone, a teacher in Rowan County

So the general assembly may also look into allowing more NTI days this year.

“It’s going to be hard to say what that exact magic number is because I think it’s going to continue to change,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher says it’s also important that lawmakers consider allowing retired teachers and other qualified educators onto school staffs.

“There was actually a pretty significant staffing shortage before COVID when it comes to educators in Kentucky,” Fletcher said.

But what’s most critical in Fletcher’s view is making sure schools can keep students safe while also keeping their learning on track.

“We’re seeing changes on a day-to-day basis...and without the flexibility to react to daily occurrences, learning both in person and online will become increasingly difficult,” said Fletcher.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened early Saturday morning.
One dead in Lexington crash
Two people had to jump to safety, a firefighter was burned, and three dogs were rescued.
Residents jump to escape from Lexington apartment fire
Monoclonal Antibodies are an IV administered treatment therapies for use in COVID-19 infection...
Ky. teacher treated with monoclonal antibodies after COVID-19 diagnosis
Police say were called to the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 12:30 p.m. Friday for a...
Man dies after Lexington shooting
Raycom Media/file
Body of 18-year-old found lying in the road

Latest News

EKU beats WCU 31-28.
Eastern Kentucky edges W. Carolina 31-28, Hewitt with 3 TDs
Morehead State football.
Johnson throws 5 TDs, helps JMU rout Morehead State 68-10
Missouri running back Elijah Young runs along the sideline for a touchdown during the third...
Badie helps Missouri run past Central Michigan, 34-24
Georgetown beats Ave Maria.
No. 13 Georgetown rolls past Ave Maria 42-10 in opener