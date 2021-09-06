Advertisement

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing man

Laurel County Sheriff's Office
Laurel County Sheriff's Office
By Kelsey Deakin
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced they are looking for a missing man.

They posted on Facebook Monday afternoon saying Ricky Smallwood, 46, was last seen near Langford Lane off of D Anders Road approximately eight miles west of London at 9 a.m. Sunday morning. He has not been seen since then, however his phone was pinged to Boiling Springs, North Carolina at 10:56 a.m. Monday Morning.

The post also adds he may be driving a tan Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with a KY license plate reading “AXB432″.

They ask anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

You can see the full Facebook post below

