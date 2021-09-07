Anti-violence advocate hopes resources from mayor’s proposal can help combat gun violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Over the weekend, Lexington police responded to at least four shootings. Two of them were downtown, and in the same intersection, just 24 hours apart.

Officers responded to the intersection of Short and Mill streets around 2:30 Saturday morning. They say a man and a bystander were shot. Then around the same time Sunday morning, they were back in the same area after another man was shot.

Logan Avritt, an anti-violence advocate who leads the youth group, M.A.D.E is hoping to see some serious change.

“Now is the time that we have to be revolutionary with it,” Avritt says. “There’s no right way. There’s never been one right way. We gotta try whatever we can try.”

Avritt says teens and young adults need resources to keep them off the streets and out of environments that lead to violence.

Just last week, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced a proposal that would use some of the city’s remaining American Rescue Plan funds to address violence.

The proposal includes $350,000 over three years to support the Safety Net violence prevention program. She has also proposed increased funding for the One Lexington violence prevention program, and funds for bonuses for employees who worked the frontlines during the pandemic, including police.

“I mean if she’s going to give out the resources to the programs, then I’m happy,” said Avitt. “That’s a blessing.”

