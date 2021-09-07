Baptist Health Lexington tightens visitor policy
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health Lexington is putting more restrictions on its visitor policy once again.
The hospital is tightening its visitation hours, and only one person will be allowed to visit a patient each day.
Effective Tuesday, Sept. 7, visiting hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visiting hours for Maternity Floors are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The hospital said the move is necessary because of the continued surge in COVID-19 cases.
Visitors also must wear a mask and stay inside the patient’s room during their visit.
