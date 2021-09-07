Advertisement

Carlisle mayor says disaster relief request denied by FEMA

So many families have lost almost everything after flash flooding washed through Nicholas County.
(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The mayor of Carlisle says FEMA denied the state’s request for federal aid.

He said the governor’s office contacted him about it Tuesday morning. Governor Beshear asked for federal assistance after floodwaters hit the town.

One woman died in the floods, and about 100 homes were damaged.

The flooding also shut down the town’s only gas station, which is still closed.

The mayor said the governor is doing a letter of appeal.

