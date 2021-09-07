Central Kentucky health departments overwhelmed by COVID-19

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Health Departments in counties throughout the Commonwealth are reporting overwhelming numbers of COVID-19.

People at the Madison County Health Department said the incidence rate for COVID-19 had been steadily increasing since the end of July. Now, 705 people have tested positive in the last seven days.

“All of us let our guards down just a little bit, and now we are facing another surge of COVID-19,” said Kelley McBride with the Madison County Health Department.

McBride said the county is in the red zone. In response, she recommends sticking to public health guidelines like handwashing, social distancing, and wearing a mask in crowded indoor spaces. She also recommended everyone gets vaccinated.

McBride said 46 percent of people in Madison County are vaccinated. She said that includes 55 percent of people at least 18-years old and 77 percent of people over 65.

“It would seem that the delta variant has made a very big difference in what’s occurring here because we are told that it is more contagious, and it is more serious,” Mcbride said.

The health department used to give a case update on social media every day. That update switched to once a week when cases were lower. McBride said conversations are being had about bringing back the daily updates.

