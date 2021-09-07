Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking A Cold Front

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a seasonable temperature going on out there today, but another cold front is ready to deliver our next round of awesome air. This front sweeps in on Wednesday and could touch off a shower or storm in the process.

Ahead of this front, highs today are mainly 80-85 degrees with mix of sun and clouds. I can’t rule out an evening storm in the north. There will be a broken line of showers and storms dropping in here along the front tonight and Wednesday with cool air coming back in.

Lows by Thursday and Friday may drop into the upper 40s and low 50s with highs mainly in the 70s.

This is a mainly dry pattern for the next week and change.