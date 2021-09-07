Lexington police: Motorcyclist killed in Richmond Road crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation in Lexington.

The crash happened on Richmond Road near Fontaine Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Lexington police tell WKYT a car and a motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist was killed, police said. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash reconstruction unit was on the scene and would be for hours.

Officers could not yet say what caused the crash.

Police blocked Richmond Road at Fontaine Road while investigating.

