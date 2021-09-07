Advertisement

Lexington police: Motorcyclist killed in Richmond Road crash

Officers did not yet know the extent of any injuries, but WKYT’s crew saw the coroner’s van at...
Officers did not yet know the extent of any injuries, but WKYT's crew saw the coroner's van at the scene.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash involving a motorcycle is under investigation in Lexington.

The crash happened on Richmond Road near Fontaine Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Lexington police tell WKYT a car and a motorcycle collided.

The motorcyclist was killed, police said. The driver of the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said a crash reconstruction unit was on the scene and would be for hours.

Officers could not yet say what caused the crash.

Police blocked Richmond Road at Fontaine Road while investigating.

The coroner has yet to release the victim's name.
