Advertisement

Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest

The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

>> COMPLETE COVERAGE: The Crystal Rogers case

The FBI Louisville office said several items of interest have been sent to its laboratory in Quantico, Va.

Rogers is the Nelson County mother of five who was last seen in 2015.

Federal agents spent several days in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision in Bardstown, focusing on properties where Brooks Houck -- Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance -- was building back in 2015.

No arrests have been made.

There’s a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve the case.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers did not yet know the extent of any injuries, but WKYT’s crew saw the coroner’s van at...
Motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash identified
‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
The Franklin County Coroner says a body pulled from the Kentucky River has been identified as...
Coroner identifies body pulled from Kentucky River in Franklin County
Special session of Kentucky legislature begins Tuesday