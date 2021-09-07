Advertisement

Former NFL players plead guilty to healthcare fraud

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WKYT) - Three more NFL players have pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud in Kentucky, bringing the total to 15 total pleas.

Clinton Portis and Tamarick Vanover both pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge, admitting to a scheme to get reimbursements for medical equipment that they never bought.

Robert McCune pleaded guilty last month, and 12 other players before him.

Department of Justice officials say the players submitted nearly $4 million in fraudulent claims.

