Georgetown police warn of credit card skimmers
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department is warning people about a credit card skimmer found on a gas pump.
Officers said they received a report on Sept. 3 of a fraudulent credit card skimming device found at one of the gas pumps on the Valerio located at 2003 Paris Pike.
Police said it is possible more skimmers have been placed on ATMs and gas pumps in Georgetown. They’re reminding everyone to be on the lookout for these devices whenever they use their credit cards.
Some things to look out for include:
- Wires sticking out of the card reader
- Loose or damaged card readers
- Tape or tape residue on the card reader slot
- The card reader looks different or off-color from the rest of the machine
If you find a skimming device, notify the establishment then call the police. Police recommend you frequently check your accounts for unusual activity afterward.
