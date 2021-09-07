Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mid-week front keeps the Fall feel around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will likely reach the low 80s this afternoon.

This weather looks spectacular! Temperatures will reach the low 80s today, but that is probably the last time we see that this week. Highs for the rest of the week will fall to the 70s. Our mid-week front will be the reason that we see that change. As it passes through the region, expect a few showers to get fired up. I do not expect anything significant from those storms.

The remainder of the week will include highs in the 70s and sunshine through the weekend.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.