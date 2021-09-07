Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Mid-week front keeps the Fall feel around

Another front will knock temperatures down.
Another front will knock temperatures down.(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will likely reach the low 80s this afternoon.

This weather looks spectacular! Temperatures will reach the low 80s today, but that is probably the last time we see that this week. Highs for the rest of the week will fall to the 70s. Our mid-week front will be the reason that we see that change. As it passes through the region, expect a few showers to get fired up. I do not expect anything significant from those storms.

The remainder of the week will include highs in the 70s and sunshine through the weekend.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Public health nightmare:’ Lexington doctor reacts to some Labor Day weekend plans
Michael K. Williams attends a gala for "The Public" on day 4 of the Toronto International Film...
Actor Michael K. Williams, Omar on ‘The Wire,’ dead at 54
A police car.
Coroner: Body pulled from Kentucky River in Franklin County
Officers did not yet know the extent of any injuries, but WKYT’s crew saw the coroner’s van at...
Lexington police: Motorcyclist killed in Richmond Road crash
The coroner has yet to release the victim's name.
Man killed in downtown Lexington crash identified

Latest News

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
Temperatures stay below average through much of this week ahead as another cold front moves in...
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall feel continues this week ahead
Next Three Days Forecast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Rainy Sunday before a beautiful Labor Day
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast