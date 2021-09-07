Advertisement

Kentucky lawmakers consider pandemic-related issues in special session

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are considering extensions to the state of emergency as well as other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The House gaveled in at 10 this morning, the Senate at Noon. Lawmakers are in Frankfort because of a Kentucky Supreme Court decision that did not stop their laws passed earlier in the year from going forward. Those laws limited the governor’s powers dealing with the pandemic.

The high court decision means the legislature has the ability to extend states of emergency issued by the governor. Shortly after gaveling in, the House recessed and the state government committee took up House Joint Resolution One, which extends the executive orders.

House Speaker David Osborne said the resolution looks similar to the extension approved by lawmakers last spring. Speaker Osborne said there’s been a lot of discussion about administrative regulations and executive orders.

“And I think much of that discussion has focused on things we disagree on, whether it be masks or capacity restrictions and shutdowns,” Rep. Osborne said. “But by and large most of the executive orders were very important and most were in agreement with”

Speaker Osborne said what is in the resolution deals with extensions having to deal with such things as licensed healthcare providers and price gouging. The bill cleared committee Tuesday morning and now goes to the House for consideration. The resolution also deals with extending flood relief for Nicholas County.

