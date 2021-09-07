Lexington addiction treatment center celebrates anniversary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - BrightView Addiction Treatment Center hosted a ‘Rise and Recovery’ fair Tuesday to celebrate their first anniversary.

Officials invited everyone from the community to gain some awareness and show people suffering from addiction that the community cares for them.

“Here at Brightview, we support you, we treat you like a patient, and we treat the disease as a disease,” said BrightView Community Outreach Director Sari Cason.

BrightView offers personalized outpatient treatment for addiction as well as team and clinical treatment options.

Their anniversary celebration featured live music, a raffle, bounce houses, Narcan training, and private testing for HIV and HEP-C.

“In the past, a lot of patients felt guilty or shameful for who they were and instead of feeling like that, now that the disease is recognized as a disease, you can come to Brightview and be treated medically, and you’re treated like a patient, not like an addict,” Cason said. “We just want to let our community partners and our patients know how much we appreciate them, and we also want to let our patients know that the community is here to support them.”

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.