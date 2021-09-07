Lexington Emergency Management will test outdoor warning sirens Wednesday
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Emergency Management is testing its network of outdoor warning sirens on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The sirens will be tested at 10 a.m.
Officials said if you live near a park or golf course, expect to hear the outdoor siren sound a series of chimes followed by a voice announcement, “This is a test.”
Keep in mind if you hear the sirens, there is no real emergency, it’s just a test. Officials ask you do not call 911.
More information about the Lexington Warning Siren System is available here.
