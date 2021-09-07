Nation’s top prospect Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky
He is the first No. 1 overall prospect to commit to the Wildcats since Nerlens Noel.
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Shaedon Sharpe, the nation’s top prospect in the Class of 2022, has committed to Kentucky.
He is the first No. 1 overall prospect to commit to the Wildcats since Nerlens Noel. He joins Noel and Anthony Davis as the three No. 1 overall prospects to play for the Wildcats under John Calipari.
He picks Kentucky over Oklahoma State, Arizona, Kansas, and the G-League Ignite.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.