Nation’s top prospect Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Shaedon Sharpe, the nation’s top prospect in the Class of 2022, has committed to Kentucky.

He is the first No. 1 overall prospect to commit to the Wildcats since Nerlens Noel. He joins Noel and Anthony Davis as the three No. 1 overall prospects to play for the Wildcats under John Calipari.

He picks Kentucky over Oklahoma State, Arizona, Kansas, and the G-League Ignite.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.