Nation’s top prospect Shaedon Sharpe commits to Kentucky

He is the first No. 1 overall prospect to commit to the Wildcats since Nerlens Noel.
Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK.
Shaedon Sharpe commits to UK.(@ShaedonSharpe)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Shaedon Sharpe, the nation’s top prospect in the Class of 2022, has committed to Kentucky.

He is the first No. 1 overall prospect to commit to the Wildcats since Nerlens Noel. He joins Noel and Anthony Davis as the three No. 1 overall prospects to play for the Wildcats under John Calipari.

He picks Kentucky over Oklahoma State, Arizona, Kansas, and the G-League Ignite.

