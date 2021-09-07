Advertisement

Tuesday's canceled school bus routes in Lexington

(WEAU)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Canceled routes for Tuesday, Sept. 7 are:

  • Bus 117 to Yates, Bryan Station High, Winburn
  • Bus 412 to Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 308 to Millcreek, MLK
  • Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton
  • Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
  • Bus 1814 to Douglass/CGW, Edythe J. Hayes
  • Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
  • Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Morton

For weeks, the district has been working to hire and train additional drivers. The school board recently voted to increase pay for substitute drivers as well.

