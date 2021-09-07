Tuesday’s canceled school bus routes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Tuesday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Canceled routes for Tuesday, Sept. 7 are:

Bus 117 to Yates, Bryan Station High, Winburn

Bus 412 to Bryan Station Middle

Bus 308 to Millcreek, MLK

Bus 15 to Dunbar, Morton

Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 1814 to Douglass/CGW, Edythe J. Hayes

Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle

Bus 1955 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Morton

For weeks, the district has been working to hire and train additional drivers. The school board recently voted to increase pay for substitute drivers as well.

