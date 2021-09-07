UK’s Fortner named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Senior center Luke Fortner earned Southeastern Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors in his first career start at center, the league announced Tuesday.

Fortner, a four-year letter winner and “Super Senior” from Sylvania, Ohio, received his first career weekly honor after converting from guard to center this season. Fortner, a 6-foot-6, 297-pounder, shined in his starting role, totaling four knockdown blocks, eight blocks at the point of attack, and he did not allow a sack. Fortner and the “Big Blue Wall” helped UK amass 564 yards of total offense in the 45-10 win over ULM and they paved the way for UK to have a 300-yard passer, two 100-yard receivers and a 100-yard rusher in the same game for the first time since 2006.

Fortner shared the honor with Kenyon Green of Texas A&M, which defeated Kent State in its season opener.

Fortner has played in 43 career games with 24 starts on the offensive line. Off the field, he graduated in December of 2019 with a degree in mechanical engineering and just finished his master’s degree requirements in mechanical engineering with plans to graduate in December.

On top of that, Fortner began working on a master’s degree in business administration in June at UK’s prestigious Gatton College of Business and Economics. He is on track to graduate with his MBA in May of 2022. He was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, earned preseason third-team All-SEC honors by the league’s media and Athlon Sports, and his on the watch list for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the college football player with the best combination of academics, community service, and on-field performance.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.