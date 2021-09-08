695 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington over holiday weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 695 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday-Tuesday.

The increase raises the city’s total number of cases to 43,820. A total of 342 people have died from COVID-19 in Lexington since the pandemic began in March 2020.

The city’s 7-day rolling average of new daily cases is at 213.

Free vaccines are available at the Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

A special Saturday clinic will be held 12-4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the STEAM Academy, 1555 Georgetown Road. Ages 12 years and older can get the free Pfizer vaccine 12-4 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, or make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine.

Those who are immunocompromised can now schedule their COVID-19 booster shot. Anyone who got their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four weeks ago is eligible.

[Find vaccine information at https://www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines]

Health officials said vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

Covering coughs and sneezes;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.