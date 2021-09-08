695 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington over holiday weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 695 new cases of COVID-19 from Saturday-Tuesday.
The increase raises the city’s total number of cases to 43,820. A total of 342 people have died from COVID-19 in Lexington since the pandemic began in March 2020.
The city’s 7-day rolling average of new daily cases is at 213.
Free vaccines are available at the Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
A special Saturday clinic will be held 12-4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the STEAM Academy, 1555 Georgetown Road. Ages 12 years and older can get the free Pfizer vaccine 12-4 p.m. Walk-ins are accepted, or make an appointment at lfchd.org/vaccine.
Those who are immunocompromised can now schedule their COVID-19 booster shot. Anyone who got their last dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least four weeks ago is eligible.
[Find vaccine information at https://www.lexingtonky.gov/vaccines]
Health officials said vaccinated and unvaccinated populations can help slow the outbreak by:
- Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
- Covering coughs and sneezes;
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
- Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;
- Wearing a face covering in crowded public areas.
