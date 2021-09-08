Advertisement

ARH continues to see large number of COVID-19 patients

By Dakota Makres
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - ARH staff reported 206 COVID-19 positive patients in its 13 hospitals as of Wednesday.

“The more numbers we have, the less beds we have and the less workforce we have,” said Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fares Khater.

Hospital data showed 199 of the COVID patients are unvaccinated, while only seven are fully vaccinated. Dr. Khater said those fully vaccinated patients experience a cough and nasal congestion along with other mild symptoms.

“For the inpatient, they’re getting admitted a couple of days of fluid and oxygen and going back home right away,” he said. “The unvaccinated are mainly in the ICU, they’re on the ventilator.”

The hospital reports 37 of the 206 patients are in the ICU with 38 on the ventilator.

”The only way we’re going to get out of this is to get vaccinated,” he added. “The more we get vaccinated, the less new cases we are going to have.

He worries they will see more COVID cases as people celebrated the Labor Day holiday.

“Only way to get out of this is to get vaccinated,” he said. “We need to continue to wearing our masks and socially distancing until this is over.”

ARH saw five COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours and 22 deaths system-wide in the last seven days.

