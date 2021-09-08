Bardstown Police Dept. looking for theft suspects

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Nelson County need help looking for possible suspects in a theft.

The Bardstown Police Department is hoping to identify the people seen with the dark truck in the pictures and video below.

Police said they’re linked to a string of car break-ins along with a car theft on Tuesday.

If you see the truck or can identify the people, give Bardstown police a call.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.