Bardstown Police Dept. looking for theft suspects
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Nelson County need help looking for possible suspects in a theft.
The Bardstown Police Department is hoping to identify the people seen with the dark truck in the pictures and video below.
Police said they’re linked to a string of car break-ins along with a car theft on Tuesday.
If you see the truck or can identify the people, give Bardstown police a call.
