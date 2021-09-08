Advertisement

Bardstown Police Dept. looking for theft suspects

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Nelson County need help looking for possible suspects in a theft.

The Bardstown Police Department is hoping to identify the people seen with the dark truck in the pictures and video below.

Police said they’re linked to a string of car break-ins along with a car theft on Tuesday.

If you see the truck or can identify the people, give Bardstown police a call.

