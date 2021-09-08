Advertisement

Beshear reports 14.16% positivity rate; more than 4K new cases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,468 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 609,924 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 14.16% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 1,220 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 30 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday, including a 15-year-old from Shelby County. That brings the state total to 7,935.

As of Wednesday, 2,424 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 674 are in the ICU, and 431 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers did not yet know the extent of any injuries, but WKYT’s crew saw the coroner’s van at...
Motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash identified
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports over 13K new cases of COVID since Saturday
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky lawmakers consider pandemic-related issues in special session
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers watching potential repeal of KBE mask mandate

Latest News

The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
Education bill dealing with COVID moves forward in Frankfort
WATCH | Education bill dealing with COVID moves forward in Frankfort
Bardstown Police Dept. looking for theft suspects
WATCH | Bardstown Police Dept. looking for theft suspects
WATCH | ‘Cynthiana Stands Together Week’ planned to help small businesses bounce back
WATCH | ‘Cynthiana Stands Together Week’ planned to help small businesses bounce back
Starting on Sept. 13, each day of the week is a different theme and a different way to give...
‘Cynthiana Stands Together Week’ planned to help small businesses bounce back