Central Ky. woman to be featured on upcoming Netflix baking show

Brandi Romines is baking her way onto an upcoming Netflix show this fall.
Brandi Romines is baking her way onto an upcoming Netflix show this fall.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky woman is baking her way onto an upcoming Netflix show this fall.

We’ve featured Brandi Romines of Lexington here on WKYT before. She’s known for her out-of-this-world cakes, often times University of Kentucky-themed.

She’s set to appear on ‘Baking Impossible’ on Oct. 6.

The show pairs creative bakers and engineers together in the kitchen to create wild creations.

The top prize is $100,000.

