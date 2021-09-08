Central Ky. woman to be featured on upcoming Netflix baking show
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky woman is baking her way onto an upcoming Netflix show this fall.
We’ve featured Brandi Romines of Lexington here on WKYT before. She’s known for her out-of-this-world cakes, often times University of Kentucky-themed.
She’s set to appear on ‘Baking Impossible’ on Oct. 6.
The show pairs creative bakers and engineers together in the kitchen to create wild creations.
The top prize is $100,000.
