Central Ky. woman to be featured on upcoming Netflix baking show

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky woman is baking her way onto an upcoming Netflix show this fall.

We’ve featured Brandi Romines of Lexington here on WKYT before. She’s known for her out-of-this-world cakes, often times University of Kentucky-themed.

She’s set to appear on ‘Baking Impossible’ on Oct. 6.

The show pairs creative bakers and engineers together in the kitchen to create wild creations.

The top prize is $100,000.

