Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Cooler Air Moves In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front is working across the state today and it’s bringing another early fall feel to the region. This also has a narrow band of showers and storms along it, but the overall pattern remains skewed toward the dry side for a while.

This narrow band of showers and storms is racing through quickly from northwest to southeast. It’s fairly thin and it won’t hang out very long for any one location with the sun coming out quickly behind it.

As skies clear, gusty northerly winds settle in with temps in the 70s.

A pocket of colder air will be overtop of us on Thursday and that may lead to a few instability showers going up across central and eastern Kentucky. That stuff looks super isolated.

Lows Thursday and Friday are mainly upper 40s to low 50s. Friday looks awesome with highs again in the 70s for many with a clean sky.

Dry and pleasant weather takes us into the weekend and through early next week. Dare I say this pattern looks boring?