Advertisement

FCPS ‘test to stay’ program hopes to keep children in classroom

If a student is exposed to COVID, they’ll get a PCR test. If that’s negative, they’ll get a...
If a student is exposed to COVID, they’ll get a PCR test. If that’s negative, they’ll get a rapid test before school each morning for five days.(WKYT)
By Grace Finerman
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As COVID-19 cases rise, so are the number of students and teachers in quarantine.

As of Sept. 7, over 1,200 students and three employees are in isolation after exposure. But starting next week, students possibly exposed to COVID-19 have a ticket to stay in the classroom— a negative COVID test.

“As long as they continue to test negative, they continue to be in school,” said Brian Lawrence, chief technology officer for Gravity Diagnostics.

Gravity Diagnostics is partnering with the district for the “test to stay” program. How it works is straightforward. If a student is exposed to COVID, they’ll get a PCR test. If that’s negative, they’ll get a rapid test before school each morning for five days.

“At the end of the 5th day if they had tested negative for five consecutive days, then they’ve completed their testing protocol and they’re back in school without continued testing,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence said the process is quicker than the district’s current protocol of 10-14 days in quarantine.

“The test to stay protocol is a wonderful idea,” said Todd Burus, moderator of the Let Them Learn Facebook group.

Burus is also a Fayette County Public School parent who pushed for these tests.

“One to three percent of close contacts eventually become positive cases and so that’s a lot of, a lot of left-over kids that are missing out on time in the classroom,”Burus said.

Burus said one talking point for the district was how the program is resource-intensive, but he thinks the tests made a good use of the government funds we have available.

“I believe that schools are very important also as a place where, you know, some children are able to be guaranteed some meals, and even as a safe space for some children,” Burus said.

Looking ahead, Burus said the program starts next week for a few school, before it’s available for all students.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers did not yet know the extent of any injuries, but WKYT’s crew saw the coroner’s van at...
Motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash identified
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports over 13K new cases of COVID since Saturday
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky lawmakers consider pandemic-related issues in special session
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers watching potential repeal of KBE mask mandate

Latest News

Brandi Romines is baking her way onto an upcoming Netflix show this fall.
Central Ky. woman to be featured on upcoming Netflix baking show
695 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington over holiday weekend
Bryan Carroll mugshot
Man arrested with guns, explosives at UK Hospital in March denied bond reduction request
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Much Cooler Air Moves In