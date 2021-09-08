Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Midweek cold front keeps fall feel going

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The comfortable feel remains intact for the rest of the week.

A cold front will move across Kentucky today. It will knock our temperatures back down to the 70s for highs. There will be a few showers passing through our skies as the front rolls. Once we get to the other side of this front, everything looks so much better.

Expect sunshine with very pleasant temperatures to hold steady for the rest of the week. I even think that some of our nights could dip awfully close to the upper 40s for some of the early morning lows.

