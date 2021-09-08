Advertisement

Man arrested with guns, explosives at UK Hospital in March denied bond reduction request

Bryan Carroll mugshot
Bryan Carroll mugshot(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bond reduction request for the man who police say had several guns and explosives when he was arrested at UK Hospital in March was denied in court Wednesday morning.

Bryan Carroll was indicted by a grand jury in May on seven charges including use of a weapon of mass destruction and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. This all stems from his March 25 arrest outside UK Hospital.

Carroll’s bond is still $155,000.

His next hearing is on Nov. 12 at 8:30 a.m.

Second day of special session underway in Frankfort; educators watching measures passed