One of two Madison County Detention Center escapees in custody

State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right)...
State police say 31-year-old Bryan Jones (left) and 32-year-old Justin Richardson (right) walked away from the Madison County Detention Center in Richmond just after 4 a.m. Thursday morning.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police say one of two men who escaped the Madison County Detention Center last week is in custody.

MORE: Two inmates on the loose after escaping Madison County Detention Center

Police arrested escapee Bryan Jones Wednesday afternoon in the area of the Dixie Plaza Mobile Home Park.

The search continues for the other escapee, Justin Richardson.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Richardson is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

