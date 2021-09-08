One of two Madison County Detention Center escapees in custody

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police say one of two men who escaped the Madison County Detention Center last week is in custody.

Police arrested escapee Bryan Jones Wednesday afternoon in the area of the Dixie Plaza Mobile Home Park.

The search continues for the other escapee, Justin Richardson.

Anyone who may have information about the location of Richardson is asked to call their local law enforcement or KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404.

