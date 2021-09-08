Advertisement

Second day of special session underway in Frankfort; educators watching measures passed

(Phil Pendleton)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers are back at the Kentucky State Capitol to continue a special legislative session.

They spent day one passing a bill that would extend Kentucky’s state of emergency.

The full Senate met briefly Wednesday morning but did not take up the education bill that passed a committee on Tuesday.

If made law, the state board of education would no longer be able to require masks in all Kentucky schools. And it would give local districts more flexibility with NTI days.

RELATED >> Teachers watching potential repeal of KBE mask mandate

There have been multiple floor amendments added to that bill. A western Kentucky lawmaker, Mike Castlen, wants local districts to be prohibited from mandating masks.

Lexington Senator Reggie Thomas wants public service announcements for vaccines, plus more sick days for teachers in quarantine.

Wednesday morning the Senate Education Committee met again to take up the recommitted bill and to address other proposed changes.

One change would be to remove requesting local districts to offer incentives for vaccines. Chairman Max Wise said that’s already being done.

They’re also making changes to the tax code for retired teachers who may come back to work.

Both House and Senate have adjourned for the day, but there are still a number of committee meetings this afternoon.

Legislators have 12 different bills to consider.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers did not yet know the extent of any injuries, but WKYT’s crew saw the coroner’s van at...
Motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash identified
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports over 13K new cases of COVID since Saturday
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky lawmakers consider pandemic-related issues in special session
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
UK Basketball John Calipari
John Calipari says he had COVID-19 breakthrough case over the summer

Latest News

Temps feel more like fall
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Fall feel
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Midweek cold front keeps fall feel going
School district requires masks after significant number of COVID-19 cases and students in...
Wednesday’s canceled school bus routes in Lexington
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers watching potential repeal of KBE mask mandate