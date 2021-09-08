Second day of special session underway in Frankfort; educators watching measures passed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lawmakers are back at the Kentucky State Capitol to continue a special legislative session.

They spent day one passing a bill that would extend Kentucky’s state of emergency.

The full Senate met briefly Wednesday morning but did not take up the education bill that passed a committee on Tuesday.

If made law, the state board of education would no longer be able to require masks in all Kentucky schools. And it would give local districts more flexibility with NTI days.

There have been multiple floor amendments added to that bill. A western Kentucky lawmaker, Mike Castlen, wants local districts to be prohibited from mandating masks.

Lexington Senator Reggie Thomas wants public service announcements for vaccines, plus more sick days for teachers in quarantine.

Wednesday morning the Senate Education Committee met again to take up the recommitted bill and to address other proposed changes.

One change would be to remove requesting local districts to offer incentives for vaccines. Chairman Max Wise said that’s already being done.

They’re also making changes to the tax code for retired teachers who may come back to work.

Both House and Senate have adjourned for the day, but there are still a number of committee meetings this afternoon.

Legislators have 12 different bills to consider.

