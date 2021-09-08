Suspect in custody in connection with Lexington apartment fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is in custody in connection with a fire at a Lexington apartment complex.

Investigators found someone intentionally set a fire Friday, Sept. 3 at the Pinebrook Apartments.

Everyone had escaped the fire by the time officials got to the scene. Several apartment units were destroyed.

Addison Richart, a 17-year-old, had to jump from a second-floor balcony and help others evacuate, fracturing her tibia and ankle in the process.

We don’t yet know the identity of the person in custody.

