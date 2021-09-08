Wednesday’s canceled school bus routes in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Wednesday in Lexington.

Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.

Canceled routes for Wednesday, Sept. 8 are:

Bus 874 to Deep Springs

Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 409 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle

Bus 319 to Breckenridge, Henry Clay

Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle

Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle

For weeks, the district has been working to hire and train additional drivers. The school board recently voted to increase pay for substitute drivers as well.

