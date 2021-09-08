Wednesday’s canceled school bus routes in Lexington
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More school bus routes were canceled Wednesday in Lexington.
Fayette County Public Schools announced the cancelations on its website.
Canceled routes for Wednesday, Sept. 8 are:
- Bus 874 to Deep Springs
- Bus 1959 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
- Bus 409 to Lansdowne, Tates Creek High, Tates Creek Middle
- Bus 319 to Breckenridge, Henry Clay
- Bus 883 to Southern Elementary, Tates Creek High, Southern Middle
- Bus 610 to Russell Cave, Bryan Station High, Bryan Station Middle
For weeks, the district has been working to hire and train additional drivers. The school board recently voted to increase pay for substitute drivers as well.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.