Advertisement

Whitesburg native publishes children’s book about living through the pandemic

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Sep. 8, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Traci Sexton is a Whitesburg native living in Texas and now a published author. Sexton published her new book Penny and the Pandemic back in May.

The book is told through diary entries from the eyes of a third grader living through the year of 2020. Sexton is a second grade teacher and got the idea for the book when thinking about her students and kids. The character Penny is based off of her daughter, who was in third grade at the time.

Sexton said she wanted the book to be less about COVID and more about experiences kids went through in 2020. A big lesson from the book is how even though things were different, there were still bright sides to the year.

“The support I’ve had from everyone back in Eastern Kentucky and Lubbock Texas has been amazing,” Sexton said. “People are reaching out to me that maybe I don’t know as well but they know I’m a hometown girl and they’re showing me all this love and support... that’s what being from a small town means.”

Local Kentucky bookstores, like Read Spotted Newt in Hazard, are showing their support by putting Penny and the Pandemic on the shelves.

Sexton also has a book out called Penny and the Project and will be publishing a third book in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers did not yet know the extent of any injuries, but WKYT’s crew saw the coroner’s van at...
Motorcyclist killed in Lexington crash identified
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear reports over 13K new cases of COVID since Saturday
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kentucky lawmakers consider pandemic-related issues in special session
The FBI announced Tuesday that it has wrapped up its most recent search in connection to the...
Crystal Rogers: FBI ends search upon discovery of items of interest
The special session was called to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teachers watching potential repeal of KBE mask mandate

Latest News

Smithfield Foods is donating 80,000 pounds of its pork products to God's Pantry Food Bank in...
Study shows Kentucky adults 50-59 are most food insecure in the U.S.
The home where the incident occurred.
New documents shed light on party, fight that led to charges for UK football players
Education bill dealing with COVID moves forward in Frankfort
WATCH | Education bill dealing with COVID moves forward in Frankfort
Bardstown Police Dept. looking for theft suspects
WATCH | Bardstown Police Dept. looking for theft suspects
WATCH | ‘Cynthiana Stands Together Week’ planned to help small businesses bounce back
WATCH | ‘Cynthiana Stands Together Week’ planned to help small businesses bounce back