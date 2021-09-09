Beshear reports over 5K new cases; positivity rate above 14%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 5,252 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 615,168 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 14.04% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,602 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 36 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,971.

As of Thursday, 2,479 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 665 are in the ICU, and 434 are on ventilators.

A look at the updated COVID-19 incidence rate map. Clinton and Morgan counties are orange. The remaining 118 are red.



NEW CASES: 5,252 (1,602 in 18 years or younger)

DEATHS: 36

POSITIVITY RATE: 14.04% #WKYT pic.twitter.com/xZKH1dlVPJ — Chad Hedrick (@ChadHedrickWKYT) September 9, 2021

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.