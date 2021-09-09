Beshear reports over 5K new cases; positivity rate above 14%
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Beshear reported 5,252 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 615,168 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 14.04% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 1,602 are in kids 18 or younger.
There were 36 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,971.
As of Thursday, 2,479 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 665 are in the ICU, and 434 are on ventilators.
Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.